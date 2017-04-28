Azer Turk Bank offers new cheaper payment card

2017-04-28 15:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

Azer Turk Bank introduced new offer as part of its salary cards project. The Bank is ready to offer its clients MasterCard Debet payment card and it is not all.

The cost of this card will differ from previously used Maestro cards and be more favorable. The Bank offers new payment cards to its clients-users of Maestro cards under the same conditions, but at lower prices.

New MasterCard Debet card unlike Maestro card is widely functional and offers unlimited cash and non-cash transactions in all countries, where the payment system operates.

Azer Turk Bank gives an opportunity to its salary card holders to withdraw cash from any bank’s ATMs located in Azerbaijan without paying any commission.