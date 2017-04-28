Erdogan to become member of Justice and Development Party

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will become a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on May 2, Turkish media quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying Apr. 28.

Erdogan is the founder and ex-leader of the AKP, established in 2001. He left the party in 2014 due to his election as president.

Earlier, deputy chairman of the AKP, Mustafa Elitas said the party will offer Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to become a party member.

A referendum on amendments to the Turkish constitution was held April 16. According to one of the amendments, the country’s president can be a member of a political party.

It was also previously reported that an extraordinary congress of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be held on May 21.

It is expected that the congress will elect the new head of the party and, accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers will be replaced.

The party’s previous extraordinary congress was held on May 22, 2016 and elected Binali Yildirim as the party leader.

