Armenia fires Osa missile at Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2017-04-28 15:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

Armenia continues to carry out provocations in order to once again escalate the situation on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Apr. 28.

“On Apr. 27 evening, Armenian air defense units launched a guided missile from the Osa surface-to-air missile system in the Khojavand-Fuzuli direction of the front, which, without hitting any targets, fell onto an empty section in the territory under our control,” the ministry said.

During an inspection of the territory, the head part and other remaining parts of the 9M33 missile were found and seized, according to the ministry.

“A preliminary investigation concluded that the missiles that armed forces of Armenia have at their disposal are outdated and unfit for use,” the ministry added.