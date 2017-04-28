North-South project’s implementation to raise trade volume

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) will contribute to the development of trade and transit in the region, expand the infrastructure, as well as help to create new jobs, Director General of the InfraNews agency Alexei Bezborodov told Trend Apr. 28.

He noted that currently, there is lack of professionals to implement the project, but this is a solvable issue.

According to the expert, the project’s speedy implementation will have a positive impact on the economies of the region’s countries, because the main thing is the growth of trade relations.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

The corridor is planned to transport 6 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and 15-20 million tons of cargo in the future.

