Envoy: Baku Shopping Festival well organized, colorful, funny

2017-04-28 16:22 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

Hungary’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki highly appreciates the Baku Shopping Festival being held in the Azerbaijani capital.

According to the interview posted on the official website of the Festival (www.bakushopfest.com), Laszloczki said that the event is very well organized, colorful and funny, with an interesting program.

The diplomat added that every year more tourists come from Hungary to Azerbaijan to attend various events, including the shopping festival.

The Baku Shopping Festival started April 10 and will last until May 10. The shopping festival is being held with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.