FIG World Cup in Baku to be important for gymnastics development: Rahimov

2017-04-28 16:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov addressed the Opening Ceremony of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy, held in Baku April 28.

He cordially greeted all participants of the prestigious competition and extended his best wishes.

“Dear athletes! Dear sports community representatives! Dear ladies and gentlemen! First of all, I would like to state that we experienced thrilling events of the FIG World Cup series in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling, as well as in Artistic Gymnastics this year – within a short period of time, and, today, we have the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions commenced,” Rahimov said.

“Azerbaijan has been an independent state for more than 25 years. Our country appeared on the worlds’ sports map with all its glory within the last 25 years, having started to prove itself and to turn into a sports country namely after gaining independence.”

“I would like to emphasize that the high level of development of sports in Azerbaijan in a short period of time is mainly related to the state care shown to this field,” he said.

“As a developing country, Azerbaijan has achieved great results in sports field,” the minister added. “The creation of new sports infrastructure takes a special place among them. The program, launched by the National Olympic Committee under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in due time, has become widespread throughout the country.”

“More than 40 Olympic sports complexes operate in Azerbaijan,” he said. “The new sports facilities provide necessary conditions for organization of international competitions in our country as well.”

“Therefore, the organization of international sports events in Azerbaijan has already become a tradition,” Rahimov said. “A number of international competitions organized in Azerbaijan for the last years is measured in hundreds and increases year by year.”

“Certainly, organization of many international events in our country proves that Azerbaijan is a sports country once again,” he said. “Attention and care is always shown to this field by our state. Certainly, such a progress of Azerbaijani sports is also in the spotlight of the international community.”

Rahimov said that being as one of the tools facilitating to friendship, brotherhood and mutual understanding among the nations, sports promotes fair rivalry, healthy lifestyle and plays an important role in physical and moral education of an individual.

The minister stressed that organization and holding of international sports competitions is of great importance from this point of view.

“The 1st European Games, the World Chess Olympiad, the UEFA European Under 17 Championship, the European Formula 1 Grand Prix, the World and European Championships and other international tournaments hosted by our country at the high level, along with discovering Azerbaijan’s prospects in this field, are of great importance in terms of recognition and promotion of our country on the international arena,” he said.

“Although some time has passed since the organization of these competitions in our country, the sports society still shares its impressions,” the minister said.

“Taking into account this high organizational level, the international sports organizations regularly entrust our country to host sports events,” Rahimov added.

“In order to justify this confidence, we are making efforts to carry out our duties in a worthy manner under special attention and leadership of the Head of State, President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.”

The minister added that entrusting the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 to Azerbaijan proves that once again.

“I am confident that we will also succeed in hosting these competitions at the highest level as well,” he said.

“Rhythmic gymnastics is a favorite sports discipline that attracts large audience in the world, including our country,” the minister said.

“I would like to emphasize that attention and interest shown in all gymnastics disciplines as well as in rhythmic gymnastics is significantly increased after election of First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the country’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva as the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation,” the minister said. “As a result, all events are organized at high level and turn into sports festival.”

“I am confident that this competition will play an important role in improving sport skills of our gymnasts, increasing the interest to this sports discipline as well as facilitate to its further development,” he added.

“Taking this opportunity, on behalf of sports community, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the country’s President Mr. Ilham Aliyev and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention and care shown to sports in Azerbaijan,” Rahimov said. “I thank the leadership of the International Federation of Gymnastics for entrusting the organization of such prestigious competitions to our Republic.”

The minister said that this event with a participation of athletes from 21 countries of the world will certainly play an important role in the development and promotion of this gymnastics discipline in Azerbaijan and create favorable conditions for our athletes to gain experience.

“I am confident that these competitions will become an unforgettable event for the spectators and fans, who came to watch the competitions,” he said.

“I, once again, welcome the participants of the World Cup on the ancient land of Azerbaijan and wish each athlete to compete with dignity and win a victory,” Rahimov added. “Thank you for the attention.”