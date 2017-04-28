Belarusian gymnast: Fans’ support gives power to win

2017-04-28 17:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Support from fans gives power to gymnasts to move forward and win medals, Belarusian gymnast Alina Harnasko, participating in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, told Trend Apr. 28.

“In general, I performed well, but I still have much work to do,” she said. “I really liked the fans’ support.”

Harnasko added that her main rivals are gymnasts from Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Israel.

“My dream is to participate in the Olympic Games,” she added.

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 28. The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the event.