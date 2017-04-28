Baku hosts opening ceremony for FIG World Cup (PHOTO)

2017-04-28 17:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

An opening ceremony for the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Apr. 28.

The ceremony was devoted to the path of the champion.

During the opening ceremony the guests were watching a colorful composition entitled "Let's look at the champions and become champions" with magnificent choreographic performances.

The athletes of different ages, representing rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatics and aerobics participated in the composition.

The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the first day, qualifying competitions on individual performances of gymnasts in exercises with a hoop and ball, as well as on group performances with five hoops will be held.

Zhala Piriyeva, Zohra Aghamirova, as well as silver medalists of the European Championships within team in group exercises – Siyana Vasileva, Diana Doman, Aleksandra Platonova, Ayshan Bayramova and Elif Zeynep Celep will represent Azerbaijan during the competitions.