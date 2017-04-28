Iran demands Pakistan to punish terrorists for recent attack

2017-04-28

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan called on the Pakistani government to arrest and punish as soon as possible the terrorists who killed 10 Iranian border guards on April 27.

The Iranian government will pursue the issue via the Pakistani government and is demanding a resolute response to the terrorist attack, Dehqan stressed, Mehr news agency reported April 28.

Iran lost 10 border guards in a terrorist attack which it said had been launched from inside the Pakistani territory. The border guards were patrolling in Mirjaveh in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran.

“Our border guards had been targeted from inside Pakistan’s soil,” police speaker Saeed Montazerolmahdi said.

“Our investigations show that long-range arms had been used to launch the attack,” he added.