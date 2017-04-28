Iran commander thanks health minister for helping “resistance” in Syria

2017-04-28 17:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Qassem Soleimani in a letter to Health Minister Mehdi Qazizadeh Hashemi thanked him for helping “the resistance forces” in Syria, IRNA news agency reported April 28.

Tehran calls its favorite side of the Syrian war “the resistance”, saying its support for the Syrian government is an effort to confront ultra-regional forces that attempt to wreak unrest in the region.

Hashemi in response thanked Soleimani for his service and also expressed gratitude that recently a nurse was freed from terrorists by Soleimani’s forces.