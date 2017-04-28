France’s gymnast: Fans in Baku supporting athletes very well

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

France’s gymnast Kseniya Moustafaeva has said that she likes to participate in international rhythmic gymnastics competitions in Baku.

Moustafaeva told Trend that fans in Baku are supporting gymnasts very well and this is inspiring.

“Every time, I look forward to the opportunity to come for the competition in Baku. Despite the fact that I’m performing this program for the fifth time, but at the beginning of the year I had an injury, and now, in Baku, I’m just starting to work out the program,” she noted.

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 28. The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the event.

