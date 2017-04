Iran’s presidential candidates enter TV building to start debate

2017-04-28 18:14 | www.trend.az

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s presidential candidates have entered the TV building where they will hold their first live aired debate, IRIB news agency reported April 28.

Hassan Rouhani, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Ebrahim Raisi, Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Taba will open their six-sided debates at around 16:00 local time (GMT +3:30).