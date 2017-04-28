Iran’s VP bursts out over 2016 Saudi embassy attack

2017-04-28

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, who is a candidate in the upcoming presidential election, has made a clean breast in a live TV debate over attacks on Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad that took place in 2016.

“Who was it that supported the attackers and now uses them in his presidential campaign,” Jahangiri rhetorically asked, criticizing the subject of the question for having caused a great damage to the tourism industry by creating tense relations with Saudi Arabia, Trend correspondent reported April 28.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran after protesters stormed the Kingdom’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad on January 2, 2016 in response to Riyadh's execution of Saudi Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Candidates Hassan Rouhani, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Ebrahim Raisi, Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Taba started their first six-sided debate at 16:30 local time (GMT +3:30).