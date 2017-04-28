Turkish armed forces strike back at PYD positions in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces struck back at positions of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) terrorist group in Northern Syria, Turkey’s General Staff said in a message.

Turkey’s retaliatory strikes neutralized 11 PYD members.

The neutralized PYD members earlier fired at a roadblock in Turkey’s Urfa Province from the territory of Syria, according to the message.

On Apr. 26, Turkish Armed Forces delivered retaliatory artillery strikes on positions of the PYD terrorist group in Northern Syria after PYD inflicted mortar strikes from the territory of Syria on two military posts in the Turkish province of Hatay.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.