FIG World Cup in Baku announces finalists of hoop, ball events

2017-04-28 19:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Individual hoop and ball qualification events at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup wrapped up in Baku April 26.

Alexandra Soldatova and Arina Averina of Russia, Nicol Zelikman and Victoria Filanovsky of Israel, Evita Griskenas and Camilla Feeley of the US, Alina Gornosko of Belarus and Neviana Vladinova of Bulgaria advanced to the hoop finals after the qualification event.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova took tenth place by scoring 16.150 points and will be the second reserve gymnast in the finals.

Alexandra Soldatova, Arina Averina, Alina Gornosko, Neviana Vladinova, Ana Luiza Filiorianu of Romania, Victoria Filanovsky, Natela Bolataeva of Georgia and Kseniya Moustafaeva of France advanced to the ball finals after the qualification event.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zhala Piriyeva ranked 14th in the ball qualification event.

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 28. The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the event.