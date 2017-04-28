Azerbaijani gymnasts’ team reaches FIG World Cup hoops finals (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani gymnastics group exercises team of Siyana Vasileva, Aleksandra Platonova, Diana Doman, Elif Zeynep Celep and Ayshan Bayramova has reached the hoops finals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

In the qualification event, the Azerbaijani female gymnasts scored 16.400 and took the 5th place.

Teams of Bulgaria, Italy, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Spain have also reached the finals.

On Apr. 29, the female gymnasts will participate in the ball and ribbon qualification event.

The finals on both apparatuses will be held on Apr. 30.

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 28. The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the event.