6 police officers killed in Iraq car bomb attack

2017-04-29 04:57 | www.trend.az | 1

At least 6 security officials were killed and five others injured Friday in a suicide car bomb attack in Baghdad, police told Anadolu Agency.

The vehicle was detonated near a car park in the Karrada neighborhood, according to Lieutenant Yasir Basim al-Tai from Baghdad Security Directorate.

He said the explosion damaged two vehicles including a parked police vehicle.

In October, the Iraqi army -- backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and local allies on the ground -- began a wide-ranging operation to retake Mosul, Daesh’s last bastion in northern Iraq, which the militant group overran in 2014.