Azerbaijan, UAE reps to mull creation of new JV

2017-04-29 08:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Representatives of Azerbaijan and the UAE will discuss creation of a joint venture (JV) in the agriculture sphere, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told Trend.

He didn’t specify when it is planned to begin the negotiations.

"It is expected that the JV will be established in Azerbaijan and will be manufacturing agricultural products that will be sold not only in Azerbaijan and the UAE, but also in other foreign markets," Babayev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan wants to promote all non-oil products, which have export potential, in the foreign markets.

"We export our products taking into account the needs of the foreign markets, their pricing policy and quality criteria," he said. "For example, currently we choose the most competitive goods for the Kazakh market and supply these products first of all, and we will start exporting other products in the future."

"Another example is Russia, where we supply tomatoes, because this country has the highest prices for these products," Babayev added. "We cannot force our entrepreneurs to sell their goods in the markets where they will suffer losses because of low prices."