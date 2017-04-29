Turkmenistan, Palestine to hold business talks

2017-04-29 09:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmenistan-Palestine business forum is scheduled to be held on May 4, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The forum will bring together heads and experts of various organizations and companies engaged in industry, construction and production of building materials, as well as in trade, mechanical engineering and agriculture.

“Development of bilateral relations and business partnership in the areas important for the two countries’ national economies are on the agenda of the forum,” reads the message.