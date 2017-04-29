Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan using mortars, machine guns

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 29.

Armenians were using 60- and 80-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns when shelling Azerbaijani positions.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kamarli, Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim and Gaymagli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Voskevan and Barekamavan villages of the Noyemberyan district, and Aygeovit village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in the Alibayli and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygedzor and Mosesgekh villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Marzili and Javahirli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli and Gorgan villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.