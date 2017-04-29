BHOS students visit ATA fabrication yard (PHOTO)

Within cooperation between company BP in Azerbaijan and Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), BP organized a field trip for 35 second-year and third-year Petroleum Engineering students to Amec-Tekfen-Azfen (ATA) fabrication yard. The trip was arranged to introduce them to construction works carried out at the ATA yard for Shah Deniz 2 project operated by BP and to extend their practical knowledge.

The trip started with safety briefing followed by presentations on the Shah Deniz 2 project delivered by Project General Manager Alistair Anderson and Start-Up Process Engineer Alistair Mair. The presentation covered the giant project’s scale, timeline and milestones achieved within its implementation. As the students were informed, construction of both Shah Deniz 2 platform topsides at the ATA yard is nearly complete and commissioning is underway. The plan is to sail away these decks for offshore installation in the latter half of 2017. After the presentation, the students toured the two decks of Shah Deniz 2 being constructed at the ATA yard.

In the framework of long-term cooperation with the Baku Higher Oil School, more than 30 sessions have been delivered by BP managers and specialists, and a number of field trips have been organized to the Sangachal terminal and the ATA yard. Both field trips and lectures, which have been initiated since 2014, have become an integral part of BHOS academic calendar.