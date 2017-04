Time to create EXIM Bank in Azerbaijan: TUIB chairman

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

It is time to create an Export-Import (EXIM) Bank in Azerbaijan, said Ali Ihsan Genc, chairman of the Businessmen and Industrialists of Turkey and Azerbaijan (TUIB) public association.

He made the remarks Apr. 29 at a general meeting of TUIB members in Baku.

Story still developing