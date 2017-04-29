Day 2 of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The second day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off in Baku.

The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the second day, individual clubs and ribbon qualification, as well as group qualification (three balls and two ropes) events will be held.

The finals will be held on the last day of the World Cup – Apr. 30.

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 28. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the World Cup.