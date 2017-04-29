Uzbekistan starts construction of new refinery worth $2.2B

2017-04-29 14:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 27

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has started construction of an oil refinery which will operate using the crude imported from Kazakhstan and Russia, the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported Apr. 27.

A ceremony to start the new refinery’s construction was held Apr. 27 in the Jizzakh Region of Uzbekistan with participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The design processing capacity of the plant is 5 million tons of oil per year and the design production capacity is 3.7 million tons of motor fuel, more than 700,000 tons of aviation fuel and 300,000 tons of related oil products.

The cost of the construction project is $2.2 billion.