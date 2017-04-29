Russian gymnast: Wonderful ambience at FIG Baku World Cup

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

There is wonderful ambience at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Russian female gymnast Aleksandra Soldatova told Trend Apr. 29.

She said that she wasn’t very happy with her performance on the second day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions.

“First of all, I had a short break in two weeks, so I didn’t perform,” she said. “Besides, we made changes to my performance program, and apparently, I didn’t have enough time to work out everything.”

The second day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 29. The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the event.