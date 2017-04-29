3 workers killed as concrete forms collapse in northern Turkey mosque construction

Six workers trapped Apr. 29 inside a mosque under construction in Turkey’s northern Samsun province as concrete forms collapsed, resulting in the deaths of three workers, the Daily Sabah reported.

The incident took place approximately at 12:00 p.m. local time when concrete was being poured at a mosque construction site in Atakum district. Ambulances, firefighters and units from the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene.

Three workers were rescued under the rubble with injuries.

Rescue teams later reached the bodies of three workers.