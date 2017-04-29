Kyrgyzstan declares day of mourning for those killed under landslide

2017-04-29 16:18 | www.trend.az | 1

April 30 in Kyrgyzstan has been declared a day of mourning for those killed under a landslide in Uzgen town of the country, 24.kg information agency reported.

The corresponding decree was signed Apr. 29 by Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev.

On April 29, 2017, a landslide occurred in Ayuu village of Zerger district in the Uzgen town of Osh region in Kyrgyzstan, resulting in human casualties, the document said.

On the day of mourning throughout the territory of the republic, as well as on the buildings of diplomatic and consular missions abroad, it has been ordered to lower the national flags of Kyrgyzstan.

Cultural institutions and TV and radio companies are recommended to cancel entertainment events and programs on the day of mourning.

The government, together with local authorities, was instructed to provide the necessary assistance and support to the families of the victims.