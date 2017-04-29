Azersun Holding talks pharmaceutical plant construction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azersun Holding company plans to occupy 20-30 percent of Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical market, CEO of the company Savas Uzan told reporters in Baku Apr. 29.

Currently, Azersun Holding together with the Azerbaijan Investment Company and Iran’s Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company is building a pharmaceutical plant in the Pirallahi Industrial Park.

Savas Uzan said that Azersun Holding’s share will depend on the production capacity of the plant itself.

He added that the construction of the plant is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

The construction of the plant began in early 2017. It is estimated that more than $20 million will be invested in it.

At the first stage, 200 million tablets and capsules, as well as 84 drugs, including essential ones for treatment of heart diseases, contagious diseases, non-communicable diseases, as well as various types of antibiotics and painkillers are expected to be produced at the plant annually.