Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-29 16:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0003 manats, or 0.0176 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70238 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 17 1.7026 April 24 1.7022 April 18 1.7026 April 25 1.7022 April 19 1.7022 April 26 1.7025 April 20 1.7022 April 27 1.7025 April 21 1.7022 April 28 1.7025 Average weekly 1.70236 Average weekly 1.70238

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0011 manats or 0.0595 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.85328 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 17 1.8080 April 24 1.8484 April 18 1.8124 April 25 1.8492 April 19 1.8246 April 26 1.8627 April 20 1.8260 April 27 1.8566 April 21 1.8242 April 28 1.8495 Average weekly 1.81904 Average weekly 1.85328

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0056 manats or 1.187 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47566 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 17 0.4680 April 24 0.4718 April 18 0.4593 April 25 0.4764 April 19 0.4655 April 26 0.4759 April 20 0.4638 April 27 0.4768 April 21 0.4676 April 28 0.4774 Average weekly 0.46484 Average weekly 0.47566

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 32.048 manats or 1.47 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2159.87678 manats.