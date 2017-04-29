Beynəlxalq Şanxay Avtomobil Salonunun sürprizləri – FOTO
2017-04-29 21:00 | www.oxu.az | 5
1985-ci ildən keçirilən Beynəlxalq Şanxay Avtomobil Salonu Çində bu qəbildən olan ənənəvi tədbirlərdəndir.
Oxu.Az Lenta.ru-ya istinadən xəbər verir ki, otuz il ərzində salon yerli sərgidən bu industriyanın əsas şoularından birinə çevrilib.
Buick Velite 5
Foto: VCG / Getty Images
Lynk & Co 01
Foto: Reuters
Audi e-tron Sportback
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters
Chery Tiggo Sport Coupe
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News
Nio ES8
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters
Nissan KIX (L)
Foto: Kyodo / East News
Chevrolet
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters
Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters
Audi RS7 Piloted Driving
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News
Cadillac Escala
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News
Roewe eRX5
Chen Boyuan / Imaginechina / East News
Hyundai ix35
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters
NextEV EVE
Volkswagen C-Trek
Foto: Алексей Зимин, Lenta.ru
Iconiq Seven
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News
Chevrolet FNR-X
Foto: Bai Kelin / Imaginechina / East News
Mitsubishi eX
Foto: Zhou Junxiang / Imaginechina / East News