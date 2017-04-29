AZ EN RU TR

Beynəlxalq Şanxay Avtomobil Salonunun sürprizləri – FOTO

1985-ci ildən keçirilən Beynəlxalq Şanxay Avtomobil Salonu Çində bu qəbildən olan ənənəvi tədbirlərdəndir. 

Oxu.Az Lenta.ru-ya istinadən xəbər verir ki, otuz il ərzində salon yerli sərgidən bu industriyanın əsas şoularından birinə çevrilib.  

Buick Velite 5
Foto: VCG / Getty Images

Lynk & Co 01
Foto: Reuters

Audi e-tron Sportback
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters

Chery Tiggo Sport Coupe
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News

Nio ES8
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters

Nissan KIX (L)
Foto: Kyodo / East News

Chevrolet
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters

Mercedes-Maybach S 680
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters

Audi RS7 Piloted Driving
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News

Cadillac Escala
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News

Roewe eRX5
Chen Boyuan / Imaginechina / East News

Hyundai ix35
Foto: Aly Song / Reuters

NextEV EVE

Volkswagen C-Trek
Foto: Алексей Зимин, Lenta.ru

Iconiq Seven
Foto: Zhou junxiang / Imaginechina / East News

Chevrolet FNR-X
Foto: Bai Kelin / Imaginechina / East News

Mitsubishi eX
Foto: Zhou Junxiang / Imaginechina / East News

