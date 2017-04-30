Cuban military plane crashes, killing 8 troops on board (UPDATE)

00:25 (GMT+4) A Cuban military plane crashed into a hillside Saturday morning in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight troops on board, the government said, AP reported.

The military said in a written statement that the Soviet-made AN-26 took off from the Playa Baracoa airport outside Havana at 6:38 a.m. and crashed into a hillside outside the town of Candelaria about 40 miles (65 kilometers) away.

The military said a special commission would investigate the crash. Officials did not immediately release any further information.

23:03 (GMT+4) An An-26 passenger plane carrying up to 39 people has disappeared from radars during a flight in Cuba and is now reported to have crashed in the western part of the country, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to the NTN24 broadcaster, the plane, operated by the country's Aerogaviota airline, departed from the airport of Baracoa located in eastern Cuba.

Local media report that the plane crashed in the western part of the country, in an area called Las Lomas de San Cristóbal in the province of Pinar del Rio. The area is described as difficult to access.

The number of victims is not yet confirmed.

"We have received confirmation of the crash from the airline offices in Cuba, and unfortunately they have confirmed also that there were casualties," local news portal Ciber Cuba has reported.