6.0 magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan coast
2017-04-30
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday morning to the southeast of Taiwan, Sputnik reported.
The agency stated that the earthquake occurred at 9:57 a.m. local time (1:57 GMT), some 163 kilometers (101 miles) to the southeast of Taitung County. The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 96 kilometers, the agency said.
There has been no information regarding casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake.
Taiwan is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically active region of the Earth, where almost 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.