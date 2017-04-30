Rouhani: Persian Gulf Setareh Refinery paves way for self-sufficiency

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said late on Saturday that inauguration of the Persian Gulf Setareh Refinery will not only help achieve self-sufficiency in the field of fuel production but also create thousands of jobs for the youth, IRNA reported.

Upon his arrival in Bandara Abbas International Airport, the president said that inauguration of the refinery in the current Iranian year called the Year of Economy of Resistance, National Production and Employment is another honor in producing oil products.

The first phase of the Persian Gulf Setareh Refinery will become operational with a capacity of 120,000 barrels of gas condensates a day. At this stage, the refinery will produce 12 million liters of Euro IV petrol, 4.5 million liters of Euro IV gas oil, one million liters of Euro IV kerosene and 1.3 million liters of LPG a day.

Once fully operational, the refinery will produce 36 million liters of petrol with the same quality as that of IV and V, bringing the total production of petrol production in the country to 100 million liters a day. Thus, in addition to cutting imports to the country, it will help Iran join exporters of the product.

During his visit to Hormuzgan province, President Rouhani is to inaugurate other projects such as Persian Gulf Saba Foulad Factory.

With the official inauguration of the factory, the province capacity to produce raw steel will hit five million tons.