Baku Marathon 2017 to kick off today

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will kick off today.

The course of the marathon covers a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The marathon will start at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours will be given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

There will be five bus stops along the marathon route: in front of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, by the Boulevard Hotel Baku, near the Heydar Aliyev Center, by the Koroglu Metro Station and on the Boyuk Shor Park-Boulevard. Buses will take the participants not able to continue the marathon and those supporting the runners to the finish line.

There will be first aid points along the marathon’s route, where the marathon participants will be able to get water and medical help. Also, the participants will be accompanied by ambulances along the entire route.

Participants of the marathon are asked to arrive at the start point using public transport. The marathon participants should also take a responsible approach to their safety and health. Therefore, the participants should be polite to other marathon runners, keep to the left side of the road and follow the instructions of the competition representatives and volunteers.

A fan zone will be organized at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Various entertainments, a concert, games, lotteries, etc. await the fans there.

The main goal of the Baku Marathon 2017 is to assist the development of sports in Azerbaijan, promote healthy lifestyle, especially, among the youth, and bring them together for a good cause.

The funds to be received from the Baku Marathon 2017 will be spent on the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's project for the children deprived of parental care.