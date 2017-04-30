Three killed in US state of Texas after crash of air ambulance

2017-04-30 08:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Three people have been killed in the US state of Texas following the overnight crash of an air ambulance near an airport in the state’s northern city of Amarillo, PressTV reported.

The single-engine plane went down just after midnight on Saturday in an industrial section of the city between Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and Interstate 40 highway, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, who noted that everyone aboard the aircraft was killed.

The operator of the plane, an Amarillo-based air ambulance service called Rico Aviation, issued a statement confirming that three of its crew members had died in the crash but did not release their identities.

"We are devastated by this tragedy and are mourning the loss of our team members,” said the statement. “The families have been notified and they are in our hearts and prayers. We appreciate prayers for our fallen team mates and their families."

The Amarillo Police Department has not yet released an official statement on the incident while the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to begin a probe of the deadly crash, which occurred just after takeoff.

According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford, the plane was bound for the city of Clovis in the neighboring state of New Mexico.

Lunsford further described the aircraft was a Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine plane manufactured by Switzerland’s Pilatus Aircraft.

While officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash, local reports cited police authorizes as saying that inclement weather may have been a factor as wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour were recorded near the airport at the time of the crash.