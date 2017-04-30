Uzbekistan’s athlete: Rhythmic gymnastics gives incredible emotions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Rhythmic gymnastics gives incredible emotions, Uzbekistan’s athlete Anastasiya Serdyukova, who is taking part in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, told reporters in Baku.

“I like to perform,” she noted adding that it’s an incredible feeling.

The athlete said that she likes very much Baku, where very good conditions were created for gymnasts.

Serdyukova noted that the FIG World Cup in Baku is being held at a high level and judges are fair.

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 28. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the World Cup.

The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The finals will be held on the last day of the World Cup – Apr. 30.

