Azerbaijani oil prices for Apr. 24-28

2017-04-30 09:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $53.23 per barrel on Apr. 24-28 or $1.18 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $54.01 per barrel, while the lowest price was $52.46 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $48.95 per barrel on Apr. 24-28 or $1.79 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $49.66 per barrel and the lowest price was $48.05 per barrel on Apr. 24-28.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $50.29 per barrel on Apr. 24-28 or $2.28 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $51.01 per barrel and the lowest price was $49.49 during the reporting period.