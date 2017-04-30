Baku has magnificent gymnastics arena: Portugal’s gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Baku has a magnificent gymnastics arena, Portugal’s gymnast Laura Silva Sales, who is taking part in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, told reporters in Baku.

“The arena is very big and amazing. I like it very much,” said the athlete adding that great conditions were created at the arena.

Laura Silva Sales added that she is in Baku for the first time.

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku Apr. 28. Ninety-four gymnasts from 21 countries are participating in the World Cup.

The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The finals will be held on the last day of the World Cup – Apr. 30.

---

