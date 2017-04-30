Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 112 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 30.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district and in the Barekamavan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Alibayli, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Berd district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Namirli, Shuraabad, Shirvanli, Bash Gervend, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.