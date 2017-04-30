Madat Guliyev: Baku Marathon – very important event for Azerbaijani people

2017-04-30 10:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Baku Marathon is a very important event for Azerbaijani people, Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev told Trend in Baku Apr. 30.

Guliyev stated that the event is being held for the second time at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

“This event is very important for our people. The Baku Marathon encourages people, including young people, to move to a healthy lifestyle,” he noted.

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is being held today.

The course of the marathon covers a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours will be given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

There will be five bus stops along the marathon route: in front of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, by the Boulevard Hotel Baku, near the Heydar Aliyev Center, by the Koroglu Metro Station and on the Boyuk Shor Park-Boulevard.