Leyla Aliyeva participating in Baku Marathon 2017

2017-04-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva are participating in the Baku Marathon 2017, being held under the slogan “Win the wind”.