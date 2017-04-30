Baku Marathon 2017 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, kicked off on Apr. 30.

The course of the marathon covers a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours will be given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

There will be five bus stops along the marathon route: in front of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, by the Boulevard Hotel Baku, near the Heydar Aliyev Center, by the Koroglu Metro Station and on the Boyuk Shor Park-Boulevard.

Buses will take the participants not able to continue the marathon and those supporting the runners to the finish line.

There will be first aid points along the marathon’s route, where the marathon participants will be able to get water and medical help. Also, the participants will be accompanied by ambulances along the entire route.