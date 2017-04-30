Minister: Baku Marathon – competition of solidarity

2017-04-30 11:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Baku Marathon is a competition of solidarity, Azerbaijan’s Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov told Trend Apr. 30.

The minister assessed the Baku Marathon as a wonderful event, which promotes a healthy lifestyle, and has already taken its place in the sports life of the Azerbaijani capital.

According to him, the fact that the number of participants in the second marathon has doubled shows how successful this initiative is.

“I think that the Baku Marathon is in a certain sense a competition of solidarity,” added Jabbarov.

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, kicked off on Apr. 30.

The course of the marathon covers a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours will be given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

There will be five bus stops along the marathon route: in front of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, by the Boulevard Hotel Baku, near the Heydar Aliyev Center, by the Koroglu Metro Station and on the Boyuk Shor Park-Boulevard.