Turkish citizen becomes winner of Baku Marathon 2017

2017-04-30 11:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Turkish citizen Veysi Aslan, 30, has become the winner of the Baku Marathon 2017, held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the slogan “Win the wind”.

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30.

The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.