Russian State Duma employee: Baku Marathon promotes healthy lifestyle

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

The Baku Marathon is an event that really promotes a healthy lifestyle, Ramin Gasimov, employee at the State Duma of Russia, told Trend Apr. 30.

This is a good example for young people, he noted.

“We arrived just today and immediately joined the marathon. Baku is a beautiful, warm city and the marathon route runs along the Baku embankment,” said Gasimov.

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30.



The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.



There were five bus stops along the marathon route: in front of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, by the Boulevard Hotel Baku, near the Heydar Aliyev Center, by the Koroglu Metro Station and on the Boyuk Shor Park-Boulevard.