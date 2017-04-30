FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup finals kick off in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup have started in Baku Apr. 30.

Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Competitions for six sets of medals are being held today (four for individual exercises and two for group performances).

On this day, winners will be determined by individual performances in exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group performances in exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ribbons.

In group exercises, Azerbaijan is represented by the national team consisting of Siyana Vasileva, Aleksandra Platonova, Diana Doman, Elif Zeynep Celep and Ayshan Bayramova.