Turkish runner: Baku Marathon 2017 perfectly organized

2017-04-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The Baku Marathon 2017 has been perfectly organized, Turkish citizen Uzeyir Soylemez, who came in second among men, told Trend Apr. 30.

“The marathon has been organized perfectly. Despite the fact that I came in second, I consider this as a successful result,” noted Soylemez adding that he has taken part in the Baku Marathon for the first time.

The first place was taken by another Turkish citizen, 30-year old Veysi Aslan.

The marathon was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30, covering a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.