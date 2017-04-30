Russian runner third in Baku Marathon 2017

2017-04-30 12:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Russian runner Vladislav Demyanov came in third in the Baku Marathon 2017 held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the motto "Win the Wind!" Apr. 30.

Demyanov said that he was participating in the Baku marathon for the first time.

"This is the best marathon,” he said. “The atmosphere is excellent and Baku is a very beautiful city."

The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.