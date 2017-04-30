Runners from Georgia: There is festival atmosphere in Baku

2017-04-30 12:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Guests of the Azerbaijani capital from neighboring Georgia joined the Baku Marathon 2017 held in Baku on Apr. 30.

Runners from Tbilisi, Veka Galiciani and Irakli Gabriadze have participated in the marathon for the second time.

“We are participating in the marathon for the second time. The impression is very good, the weather is excellent, and it’s a sports holiday,” the participants told Trend.

“Impressions are excellent, and there is a festival atmosphere in Baku. For us, to win is not the main thing, the most important is participation,” they said.

The marathon was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30, covering a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

The first place was taken by a Turkish citizen, 30-year old Veysi Aslan.