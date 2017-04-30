Baku marathon winner: competition was remarkable

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The Baku Marathon is a remarkable competition, Turkish citizen Veysi Aslan, who came in first among men, told Trend Apr. 30.

The marathon was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30, covering a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

Aslan praised the organization of the event, saying he participated in the Baku marathon for the first time.

He also highly appreciated the support to sports by the habitants of the Azerbaijani capital.

“I think that this event is a great pride for Azerbaijan. The Baku Marathon has been perfectly organized and, having preserved the achieved level, it will be possible to attract world-class athletes in the future,” said Aslan.